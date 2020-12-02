Photos of Burna Boy’s curvaceous side chick flood social media

- Advertisement -

The story of a 23-year-old lady by name Jo Peal who claims to have had a relationship with Burna Boy for two years now is trending on social media.

The lady narrated how she met Burna Boy and how they bonded so much that the Afrobeat Superstar promised their relationship would end in marriage.

Burna Boy has since been accused of cheating on Stefflon Don- his gorgeous English girlfriend with Jamaican descent.

Jo, in an Instagram post, recounted how she met Burna Boy in London and fell in love with him before Stefflon Don came into the picture.

She expressed that even though she was initially reluctant about responding to Burna Boy Instagram message she replied based on the influence of her friends.

Apparently, her hesitation came from her disinterest in dating a musician but upon getting to know Burna she thought he was special.

“I feel like what he made me feel like when I met him made me feel like love at first sight. He just gravitated towards me, he was very sweet,” she said.

Jo Peal affectionately added, ”“His words actually worth his action. Not only will he tell me as he loves me, and other personal things, he actually showed me.”

She expressed that their relationship went sour after Burna returned to Nigeria for his busy Christmas schedule.

Nonetheless, we have dug out some photos of the voluptuous young lady from her Instagram page and she is a beauty queen in her own right.

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

If Peal’s statements are true then Burna Boy definitely has great taste in women knowing that Stefflon Don is a goddess herself.

However, Burna Boy is yet to comment on whether there is any truth to the beautiful young lady’s story.