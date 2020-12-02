type here...
GhPage Entertainment Photos of Burna Boy's curvaceous side chick flood social media
Entertainment

Photos of Burna Boy’s curvaceous side chick flood social media

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Burna Boy side chick
Burna Boy side chick
- Advertisement -

The story of a 23-year-old lady by name Jo Peal who claims to have had a relationship with Burna Boy for two years now is trending on social media.

The lady narrated how she met Burna Boy and how they bonded so much that the Afrobeat Superstar promised their relationship would end in marriage.

Burna Boy has since been accused of cheating on Stefflon Don- his gorgeous English girlfriend with Jamaican descent.

Jo, in an Instagram post, recounted how she met Burna Boy in London and fell in love with him before Stefflon Don came into the picture.

She expressed that even though she was initially reluctant about responding to Burna Boy Instagram message she replied based on the influence of her friends.

Apparently, her hesitation came from her disinterest in dating a musician but upon getting to know Burna she thought he was special.

“I feel like what he made me feel like when I met him made me feel like love at first sight. He just gravitated towards me, he was very sweet,” she said.

Jo Peal affectionately added, ”“His words actually worth his action. Not only will he tell me as he loves me, and other personal things, he actually showed me.”

She expressed that their relationship went sour after Burna returned to Nigeria for his busy Christmas schedule.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Nonetheless, we have dug out some photos of the voluptuous young lady from her Instagram page and she is a beauty queen in her own right.

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

Jo Peal 1
Jo Peal 1
Jo Peal 2
Jo Peal 2
Burna Boy side chick
Burna Boy side chick
Burna Boy side chick
Burna Boy side chick
Burna Boy side chic
Burna Boy side chic
Jo Peal Burna BOy
Jo Peal Burna BOy
Burna BOy Jo PEal
Burna BOy Jo PEal

If Peal’s statements are true then Burna Boy definitely has great taste in women knowing that Stefflon Don is a goddess herself.

However, Burna Boy is yet to comment on whether there is any truth to the beautiful young lady’s story.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
74 %
3.9mph
20 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

President Akufo-Addo caught on tape allegedly receiving $40,000 bribe

News Mr. Tabernacle -
H.E President Akufo-Addo in a video going viral is seen receiving $40,000 bribe from 2 visitors (we are told they are affiliated...
Read more

Bulldog sacked for the second time by Shatta Wale

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Reports reaching us indicate that artiste manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has been sacked for the second time by dancehall artiste...
Read more

Abeiku Santana grinds the huge booty of an underage SHS student; social media reacts

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Abeiku Santana is trending after a video of him grinding the big booty of an SHS student who was in uniform surfaced...
Read more

Special voting: Military officer records himself voting for Akufo-Addo(Video)

News Mr. Tabernacle -
A center has been mounted in each of the 275 constituencies of Ghana for the Special Voting exercise ongoing across the country.
Read more

I was accused of killing my husband – Queen Kamsi

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The official translator for the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) Rev. Obofour who has been identified as Queen Kamsi has shared...
Read more

Pastor Love finally speaks on death reports

Lifestyle Lizbeth Brown -
The ex-husband of Ghanaian gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, known as Pastor Love has finally responded to claims that he has been paralyzed...
Read more

Victoria Lebene accused of cheating on her husband with her gym instructor

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Actress Victoria Lebene who is now married to blogger Eugene Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa has been accused by a netizen of cheating on...
Read more

Election 2020: John Mahama to be declared the winner after the polls – Ustaz Shamuna

Politics Qwame Benedict -
Popular Islamic cleric and Numerologist Mallam Ustaz Shamuna has predicted victory for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming 7th...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News