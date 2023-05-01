Davido and Chioma secretly tied the knot after the sudden demise of their 3-year-old son last year.



The Nigerian singer lost his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, after reports surfaced on the evening of 31st October 2022 that the three-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a private swimming pool at the family’s residence in Lagos.

According to reports that went viral on social media after the secret wedding, Davido paid the price of Chioma in order for their son to be traditionally recognized as a son of the Nigerian musician.

READ ALSO: Davido finally breaks silence on reports of expecting a new baby with his US baby mama



Despite the reports of their marriage, their wedding photos have never been seen online until this morning when a couple of them got leaked on social media by an insider.

Below are some of the lovely pictures from the secret wedding that has warmed the hearts of many music lovers.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the fats trending pictures…

@Priscilla_Oluchi – The pain you guys feel now won’t be compared to the joy that is coming. Bless them

@Arien_gem – Open ur eyes n look very well to all those who said davido pity chioma n married her, look very wel bcoz from whr am seeing I see very happy davido not som1 who was forced to marry chioma..she is Mrs adeleke wtr u like it or not rest can keep having babies to enjoy thr life with child support

@Marvel – Rich people wedding.. very simple. If na poor man, them go borrow money to rent biggest hall and biggest cars. Wo.. congrats to the couple

@Naijasinglegirl – Man grief is brutal. Look at how it forced flamboyant Davido into a quiet wedding and you can still see the sadness in Chioma’s eyes. May God restore them and I wish their union a lifetime of happiness

@Trina_jones – Why are some people here asking about a big wedding ? This was like two weeks after their baby passed, of course they can’t do anything big they’re mourning

READ ALSO: Davido is expecting new baby with US babymama, leaves Chioma in tears