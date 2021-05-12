PHOTOS: Nana Ama, Emelia Brobbey, Akrobeto, other Kumawood stars storm Mercy Asiedu’s star-studded birthday party

Veteran Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu over the weekend celebrated her 50th birthday with her family and friends in the movie industry.

It was a star-studded event with maximum attendance by actors like Nana Ama Mcbrown, Akrobeto, Emelia Brobbey and Bill Asamoah in attendance.

The birthday bash came off in Kumasi on Sunday, May 9, 2021, and from all the pictures sighted by GHPage, it was highly patronised.

Mercy Asiedu shared photos on her Instagram page with a caption that read: “What made my birthday extra special is not the fact that you were a big crowd. It is the fact that you mean so much to me. The best part of my birthday was having you guys shower me with love. There is no better feeling than being surrounded by people who truly want to see you happy. The time I spent with you on my day was the best part of the whole party.”