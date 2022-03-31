- Advertisement -

Crystal Palace striker and Blackstars forward, Jordan Ayew has shared photos of his look-alike son for the first time on the internet.

Apparently, young Ayew is celebrating his birthday hence his father had no other option to flaunt him to the world although he likes to keep his personal life and family out of the public domain.

In this heartwarming daddy and son photo, Jordan Ayew was sitting in the stadium with his son in front of him.

The young and handsome boy gave a very bright smile as he posed for the camera.

Many Ghanaians have predicted that the young boy will also play football and hopefully wear the Blackstars’ jersey in the near future.

Take a look at the photo below to know more…

Jordan Ayew played a very crucial role in the Blackstar’s World Cup qualifications games against Nigeria.

Confidently, he will raise high the flag of the country in Qatar and bring happiness to the optimistic Ghanaian people.