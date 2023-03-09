Award-winning Ghanaian musician who performs under the stage name Kuami Eugene is currently trending on social media following his now ‘infamous’ interview with Sika Osei.

As supposedly lied by the singer during the interview, he’s single and not in any form of a love affair and whatnot.

Kumasi Eugene explained that any lady who aggress to date him with be subjected to daily bullying and tools on social media from his haters – And he doesn’t want to put anyone’s daughter into such trauma.

In his own words;

“I am not dating… Right now, I know dating me will be very difficult. You should have tough skin to date me.”

Currently, women, girls, everyone including men want to have one person to themselves…If you wanna have me to yourself, it’s gonna take some sacrifices because people won’t just allow you to. They won’t allow you to have Kuami all for yourself. You’ll get a lot of hatred… people are gonna hurt you, they will come at you,” he averred.

Reacting to the rockstar’s public disassociation from her, pained Linda has issued a stern warning to all the fans of the singer who bring her gifts to deliver to Kuami Eugene because she isn’t a delivery girl and they are longer together as lovers.

She additionally cautioned those planning to send her lengthy birthday messages to later forward to the singer to stay away from her inbox and immediately quash such intentions.

In another post also, she revealed her regret for ever agreeing to go into an amorous relationship with the LYNX entertainment signee.

At the moment, Linda has blocked Kuami Eugene on all the social media platforms because it’s more evident that the musician doesn’t value their relationship and it’s only right she advises herself and allow him to enjoy his ‘single life’.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens who are currently following the online break-up and name-calling are yearning to see the current pictures of Linda, who has now a social media sensation.

Linda is, without a doubt, a very beautiful woman who is also naturally endowed.

She has very clear radiating skin to match her figure 8 and pretty face and is likely the woman most men want just to break up with even if she has a toxic trait because her looks alone is all that a lot of men look for in a woman.

Take a look at some of the stunning pictures of Linda who is now Kuami Eugene’s ex…

