Photos of Kwesi Arthur’s beautiful girlfriend he secretly married lands online

Earlier yesterday, Kwesi Arthur confirmed in an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Dr Break Hitz that he’s now a married man.

The talented musician who was rumoured to be dating Efia Odo some years ago was forced to make his secret marriage public on live radio after the socialite was dragged into the conversation.

As disclosed by Kwesi Arthur, he’s now a married man hence it would be disrespectful to his wife to talk about Efia Odo.

Fast forward after the interview, Ghanaians on the internet have managed to get pictures of Kwesi Arthur’s wife and shared them online.

In a trending heartwarming photo, Kwesi Arthur and his wife were shot at the beach having fun.

Kwesi Arthur’s wife is a melanin petite whose beauty can’t be described with words.

