Photos of the handsome KNUST male student who was stabbed to death by his friend over a T-shirt

- Advertisement -

A 24-year-old student has been stabbed to death by his friend at Kronum-Kwapra in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

This follows a brawl over a missing T-shirt.

The deceased, Lambert Frimpong, a second-year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, was accused of stealing the shirt, which he denied.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa seriously warns her lookalike in a new video

The misunderstanding and fight over the missing T-shirt led to the stabbing of Lambert with a knife on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

He was declared dead after he was rushed to the hospital. The body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Morgue.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated a search for the suspect, who is on the run.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Mcbrown cries uncontrollably on live TV – Here’s why (Video)

READ ALSO: Budu Atta JHS headmaster spends registration fees as he fails to register students for BECE