News

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Photos of the handsome KNUST male student who was stabbed to death by his friend over a T-shirt
A 24-year-old student has been stabbed to death by his friend at Kronum-Kwapra in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

This follows a brawl over a missing T-shirt.

The deceased, Lambert Frimpong, a second-year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, was accused of stealing the shirt, which he denied.

The misunderstanding and fight over the missing T-shirt led to the stabbing of Lambert with a knife on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

He was declared dead after he was rushed to the hospital. The body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Morgue.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated a search for the suspect, who is on the run.

Source:GHpage

