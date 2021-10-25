- Advertisement -

Two notorious armed robbers have been shot dead with others being on the run after they engaged policemen in a shoot out.

This happened after an informat leaked the information to the Ghana Police service in Kintampo.

After obtaining the information on the armed robbers, the police went to Sawla in the Savana Region and arrested Ali Igudu, a prominent armed robber and the leader of the robbery gang in Sawla, who robbed and murdered Alhaji Ousman Amadu at Nyameafikyire, a village near Bole, with others.

Ali confessed to his arrest that he was planning another armed robbery operation along the Bole-Banda-Nkwanta Highway.

He told the police that the firearms they used in their robbery missions were with suspect Iddrisu, which led to the cops apprehending suspect Iddirus, an amputee, at different locations with Sawla.

The amputee, in turn, directed the police to apprehend Ali Dramani, who was in possession of the weapons that were to be used in the crime.

Dramani Iddi told the police that he had hidden the guns on a footpath on the outskirts of town in preparation for the upcoming operation.

The report indicated that the other accomplices had a phone call placed to them which got them on high alert after someone had seen the police escorting the suspects.

On reaching somewhere, the suspects asked that the police stop the car so the go on foot since the car can’t go to the extact place the weapons are being kept.

Few minutes after the started walking to the exact location to retrieve the weapons, the other accomplices opened fire on the police.

The police responded swiftly but the Bullet hit suspect Iddrisu and Dramani Iddi who fell and bled profusely.

Igudu Ali the amputee however managed to escape into a nearby bush.

The two who had sustained the gun ijury were however pronounced dead on arrival at the Jemma Government Hospital.