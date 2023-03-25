“Please take care of him for me” – Heartbroken lady in tears as she sends message to girl who snatched her boyfriend

A young Nigerian lady has sent a message to the girl who snatched her boyfriend while sobbing in tears.

In a fast-trending video that has gone rife on social media, the heartbroken lady can be seen shedding tears as she recounted the beautiful moments she shared with her ex-lover.

The heartbroken lady sent a message to the new girl her boyfriend dumped her for, begging that she should take care of him on her behalf.



She made it known that her boyfriend ended the relationship just to be with the new girl he fell in love with as revealed in the video.

She also asked a rhetorical question to God as to why such a devastating thing happened to her.

The words layered on the video read, “Please take good care of him for me, he left me because of you. God, why me?”

Watch the video below:

Social media users thronged to the comment section to share their thoughts. Below are some of the reactions gathered under the heartfelt video

bigbaby_cartoon said, “Everytime love love ?, una no dey eat spaghetti and peppered turkey ?????? Or kuku smoke loud ????”.

_cici_nita said, “I think say person die? Some girls no like chicken stew rice and jwince??”.

rhu_thie_ said, “All you need is Jesus my dear. He makes all things new. He will never leave nor forsake you.?”.

big_mikeoflos said, “When you don’t treat a man right a woman that deserves him will get him and make him happy…”

jollyjuddyherself said, “Take a deep breath,it’s good to cry,lock the door cry if you want to cry,wipe your tears,look into the mirror then tell yourself “I am beautiful,I am strong and I will be fine with or without him,my husband will locate me soon” then package yourself back and hope for the best”.

chocolate_maami said, “Abi nkan shey eyin mejeji ni? Small breakup and she’s feeling like this? My dear, you’d still experience one or two more before you meet your husband. Pele my dear. Go and bag your degrees while making money for yourself..”

bitcoin_chief said, “Lol ? you didn’t renew membership”.

only1romeo0 said, “Most times nor b hrt break dey mk some girls cry, most times na the things wey d boy dey do for dem dey mk dem cry. Bcos relationship na job employment to some ladies. You’ll definitely cry wen u loose ur job. ????”