The Police have arrested four suspects believed to have been involved in the bullion van robbery attack at James Town in Accra which resulted in the murder of a police man and a mother-of-two.

The suspects are Collins Addae aka Kekye from Akim-Swedru; Ebenezer Gyimah, aka Peace and Musa Kamara, 26; with his brother Suleman Ketah, 26 years old alias 69, both from Guinea. They are said to be on Police wanted list.

According to a report by Daily Guide, the police had received information that the suspects were hiding in Kyebi in the Eastern Region after they declared them wanted following the robbery incident.

The suspects were subsequently apprehended at their hideouts at a mining site upon information gathered by the CID Headquarters in Accra.

The suspects, with one currently at large, have for some months been terrorizing residents in Kibi, Akyem Tafo, Osiem, Anyinasin, and its environs.

However, last week, upon information the police arrested, suspect Ebenezer Gyimah alias Peace in Kyebi – Zongo but he managed to escape in handcuffs while leading the Police to the other suspects’ hideouts.

He was later picked up on Saturday afternoon, with the three others as Musah Kamara attempted to flee but was shot in the left knee and subsequently overpowered by the Police.

He was rushed to the Kyebi government hospital where he is on admission under police guard and will later be transferred with his accomplices to the Police headquarters.

The Police in a statement urged the public to support their work by offering credible information to aid police investigations.

“The Police continue to urge the public to support our work of ensuring the safety of communities with credible information. Informants are assured of the strictest confidentiality,” the statement said.