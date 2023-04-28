- Advertisement -

The officer who has been arrested for killing his girlfriend Victoria Dapaah, aka Maa Adwoa in Adum, Kumasi, has been accused by the bereaved family of bewitching her.

During his first appearance in court, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, alias Police Tycoon, disclosed that Maa Adwoa owed him a sum of GH¢5,000, and in his attempt to retrieve the money he shot her.

He admitted to firing six shots at close range but said he did not intend to kill her.

However, some members of the family have debunked Inspector Twumasi’s claims that Maa Adwoa owed him any money.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GHPage, close relatives of Maa Adwoa claimed her relationship with the officer was sexual and everything he spent on her was paid through intercourse.

Additionally, they intimated that Inspector Twumasi hypnotized Maa Adwoa to fall in love with him even though he has a wife, and after the spell was broken she came to her senses and decided to call off the relationship.

They believe it was out of anger and jealousy that another man would come for Maa Adwoa that the police officer decided to shoot and kill her.

Watch the video below

The Ashanti Regional command of the Ghana Police Service has visited the family of the Maa Adwoa to donate boxes of water to them.

An uncle of the deceased who spoke exclusively with Akosua of Ghpage TV stated that the police chief in the region came to the house to mourn with them during the one-week observation.

He also mentioned that they later donated a total of 20 boxes of mineral water to the family asking them to you it to serve guests who visit them to offer their condolence following the loss of their daughter.

The Uncle further noted that the police also added something else to the water but he wouldn’t like to share what they added to the public but all he can say is that the Police service has really done a good thing.