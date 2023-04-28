Supposed Maa Adwoa’s bestfriend who allegedly called her to meet Inspector Ahmed Twumasi speaks for the first time

Just two days ago, it was alleged that Maa Adwoa’s best friend who called her to meet Inspector Ahmed at Dufie Towers’s forecourt (Adum-Kumasi) has been arrested.

This new information suggests that the lady whose name has been given as Eunice Owusu Boakye but nicknamed Okese has been nabbed for her alleged involvement in Maa Adwoa’s death.

Recall that after news broke out that Maa Adwoa has been shot to death by Inspector Ahmed, it was revealed that it was one of her best friends who called to convince her to meet Inspector Ahmed because she was initially not interested in talking to him.

Unfortunately, a lady named Nana Akua’s pictures went viral as Maa Adwoa’s best friend who reportedly called her to meet Inspector Ahmed Twumasi for her to be shot to death and she knew about the police’s plot to murder te mother of one

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Gh Page, Nana Akua strongly dismissed the allegations that she’s the one who called Maa Adwoa to meet Nana Akua.

According to Nana Akua, she was even asleep when the incident happened and it was about 30 minutes after the unfortunate incident that she got the bad news.

After she received a distress call that Maa Adwoa whom she sees as her elder sister has been shot to death she rushed to the scene and later joined her family at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Talking about Okese, who actually called Maa Adwoa, Nana Akua claimed that she doesn’t know her by face but only by name.

