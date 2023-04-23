- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has embarked on a manhunt for Inspector Ahmed Twumasi over the alleged murder of a 26-year-old mother of one named Maa Adwoa at Adum in the Ashanti region.

As confirmed, the police inspector shot the 26-year-old mother of one 5 times to death last Thursday 20th April 2023 at Adum in front of Dufie Towers in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

The police Inspector is also a member of the Ashanti regional police command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit.

Sources allege that the police inspector was provoked to kill Maa Adwoa after he caught her cheating on him multiple times but she always denied it despite being caught red-handed.

As the search for Taakum continues, a fresh phone conversation between him and his sister has surfaced online and received a lot of mixed reactions from social media users.

Apparently, after committing the heinous crime, the police inspector called his most trusted sister to inform her about the atrocity he has committed.

While speaking with her sister, he affirmed that he has indeed killed Maa Adwoa and he doesn’t regret his actions.

In the same phone conversation, he additionally hinted that he may also end his life to avoid shame, guilt and prison.

Explaining why he murdered Maa Adwoa, the police inspector alleged that she was maltreating him despite all the money and expensive gifts he bought for her.

