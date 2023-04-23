type here...
News

Police inspector who allegedly shot and killed Maa Adwoa arrested

By Armani Brooklyn
Police inspector who allegedly shot and killed Maa Adwoa arrested
Inspector Ahmed Twumasi who has been pinned as the prime suspect for the murder of Maa Adwoa has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service just this evening.

As confirmed by the security force, Inspector Twumasi aka Taakum was nabbed at his hideout at Sekyere near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

A press statement released by the Ghana Police Service reads…

POLICE INSPECTOR ARRESTED FOR THE MURDER OF A WOMAN IN KUMASI IN THE ASHANTI REGION

The Police have this evening arrested a Police officer, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who is alleged to have shot and killed a female adult, who was believed to be his girlfriend.

The shooting incident occurred in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region, on Thursday, 20th April 2023.

The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region as a result of a special Police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident.

The suspect is currently in Police custody and will be put before court to face justice. 

Last Thursday, Inspector Ahmed allegedly shot Maa Adwoa 5 times to death for supposedly cheating on him.

Prior to his arrest this evening, an audio that surfaced online yesterday revealed the moment the police officer called one of his trusted relatives to inform her about the atrocity he committed.

According to the voice of the Police officer, he murdered the lady because she was maltreating him despite him taking good care of her.

The police officer in the same video while speaking to his relative hinted that he may also end his life to avoid shame, guilt and prison.

