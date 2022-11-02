Shatta Wale is in hot waters over a social media post suggesting his former manager, Bulldog, had a hand in the death of artiste manager, Fennec Okyere.

The Police have confirmed that they are probing the popular dancehall artiste over the statement he put out on Wednesday amid his feud with Bulldog.

Shatta Wale suggested that his former manager, Bulldog, born Nana Asiama Hanson, was allegedly involved in the murder of Kwaw Kese’s late manager.

According to the controversial artiste, he has exclusive information that could put Bulldog behind bars for a longtime and he’s ready to tell the court all that he knows without mincing words.

In a statement, the police this afternoon said it has contacted Shatta Wale on the matter:

“The attention of the Police Service has been drawn to a tweet by Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., popularly known as Shata Wale, regarding the death of artiste Manager Fennec Okyere. The Police have made contact with Shata Wale who is cooperating with us on the matter.”

“The Police would like to put on record that the recently established Cold Case Unit, has been working for months on all unresolved murder cases, including that of Fennec Okyere with support from the affected families. This new development from Shata Wale is therefore going to complement our ongoing investigation,” the police said in a statement.

Fennec Okyere, who was the manager of the popular musician, Kwaw Kese, was murdered at his Manet Gardens residence on Spintex Road, Accra on Thursday, March 13, 2014, by unknown assailants.

Following his death, Bulldog was arrested by the Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID) and interrogated over the death.

But the police are yet to complete the investigations, several years on.