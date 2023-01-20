A Police officer, Francis Adetsi from Ofoase who works at Ayirebi has been caught allegedly smoking weed at the ghetto by Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi.

A video from the scene that has since gone viral on social media captures the moment the police officer was ambushed in the ghetto by Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi, his bodyguards and some elders in the village.

Although, a lighted weed roll wasn’t found on him but dried and processed marijuana were found where he was seated.

He denied being the owner of the dried and processed marijuana with the claims that he was sent on a mission to the ghetto and the owners took to their heels the very moment they saw him.

Meanwhile, the chief and his elders also insist they saw him seated with some ghetto boys who run helter-skelter when they saw him coming but because he’s a police officer, he couldn’t join them.

After a heated argument, the Chief’s macho bodyguards who were armed marched him from the ghetto to the town hall for further interrogation.

