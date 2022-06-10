Police officer interdicted after caught smoking weed at a ghetto

type here...
By Albert
Sergeant Isaac Sowah Nii of the Accra Regional Police Command was apprehended in uniform smoking a substance thought to be a narcotic drug, according to the Police Administration.

According to a police statement, investigations are still ongoing, and the Sergeant will face disciplinary and judicial punishment.

In addition, in accordance with the new strategic police welfare programme, he would receive the required psycho-social care.

The public’s reaction to the viral video of a police officer smoking an unknown narcotic in public while wearing his uniform has been mixed.

