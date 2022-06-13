Police storms Agradaa’s spiritual father’s church (Video)

- Advertisement -

According to Nana Agradaa, a set of police officers stormed her spiritual father’s church over the weekends for forcefully holding her husband captive.

For the past few days now, Nana Agradaa has been ranting on the internet over how her spiritual father, Sofo Kyere, has refused to allow her husband to associate himself with her.

In one of Nana Agradaa’s Tiktok videos, she slammed her husband for declining to work with her after she bought him a 9 billion church.

Alot of social media users including gospel diva, Joyce Blessing, took to their timelines to mock Nana Agradaa after she cried on the internet over the crisis in her marriage.

Nana Agradaa has dropped new information concerning her spiritual father’s saga and according to her, the police have been involved.

In a new video, Nana Agradaa bragged that she has been able to grip Sofo Kyere after the police stormed his church over the weekend.

As alleged by the latest Evangelist in town, Sofo Kyere nearly urinated on himself after he saw the police inside his church’s auditorium.

She further claimed that Sofo Kyere dismissed the allegation that he’s the one who has refused to allow her husband to see her by categorically stating that – Nana Agradaa’s husband is a free man and it’s his personal decision not to associate himself with his wife.

Nana Agradaa has finally accepted her loss in peace and it’s good for her mental health. She should continue her ministry alone since she claims she has been called by God.