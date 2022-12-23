Popular Ghanaian celebrities who died in 2022

Ghanaian celebrities who died in 2022 oozed exceptional talent, and some were still young and energetic.



Their deaths hurt many, and no one will ever fill the void they left in the entertainment sector.

In this piece, GHPage looks at some industry giants who died this year after making their fans laugh with their impeccable talents.

Psalm Adjeteyfio

Psalm Adjeteyfio aka TT died on 18th April 2022 – The devastating news was first broadcasted on the internet by ace Ghanaian sports journalist Kofi Asare Brako on his Facebook wall.

According to the Kofi Asare Brako, Psalm Adjeteyfio died at his residence in Ayikuma after being diagnosed with end-stage heart failure a couple of weeks ago.

TT died at the age of 74.

Waakye

Veteran actor Prince Yawson popularly known as Waakye died on 2nd August 2022.

The death of the actor sent shocking vibrations down the spine of Ghanaians, especially movie lovers.

As of now the cause of Waakye’s death is not established. However, well-meaning Ghanaians, family and friends of the late actor thronged social media with farewell messages.

Until his passing, Waakye was one of the favourite Ghanaian actors. He gained massive prominence after featuring in the popular movie ‘Diabolo’.

Dr Cann

Ghanaian radio presenter, Dr Cann, died on 25th March 2022.

Born Francis Ebo Cann, Dr Cann was one of the topmost entertainment presenters who worked with Accra-based Happy FM for years.

He was the host of ‘Showbiz Extra” a weekend entertainment show on Happy FM at the time of his sudden death. Dr Cann was also the host of “Ayeeko Ayeeko” on the same station.

AB Crentsil

Legendary highlife musician Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, better known as AB Crentsil passed on to eternity on 13th July 2022 at the age of 79.

The sad news was first revealed by sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah, also known as Fredyma, who posted on Facebook to confirm the passing of the renowned vocalist.

He posted: “FAREWELL AB CRENSTIL. The original composer and singer of the famous and controversial songs, ‘Moses and Atia’, AB Crenstil, has died! He had a stint with a lot of bands before joining the Sweet Talks Band with Smart Nkansah and then his own band, Ahenfo. His hit songs, ‘Juliana and Obi ba wiase’, cannot be forgotten”

Baba Spirit

Ghanaian comedian popularly known as Baba Spirit died on 8th September 2022.

His death came not long after allegations that he survived a spiritual attack.

In the midst of the mourning, Baba Spirit’s close friend named Quappiah revealed how the late comedian died.

According to Quappiah, he received a distressing call from the comedian that he had fallen off his bed and smashed his head on the ground in the process.

He later rushed to his house but when he got there he had already been rushed to the hospital.

Unfortunately, he received the news that Baba Spirit had kicked the bucket after he went to the hospital he was rushed to.

Ekow Blankson

Veteran Ghanaian actor Ekow Blankson passed away on 3rd October 2022.

Ekow Blannkson was a very respected actor who starred in the popular series Stryke.

At the time of his death, he was one of the main characters in the series Accra Medic.

Ekow Blannkson was also the Commercial Manager at GhanaWeb.

The cause of death is unknown.

Nana Nsiah Piesie

Nana Nsiah Piesie, a Ghanaian highlife musician died on 7th April 2022

Rev. Stephen Ohene Boahen, the musician’s brother, revealed the news in an interview on Peace FM.

Nana Nsiah Piesie, he claims, was involved in a collision on Monday, April 5 in Pokuase, Greater Accra Region.

Nana Nsiah Piesie sustained a broken neck and internal haemorrhage as a result of the accident, according to Rev Boahen.

He was brought to Accra’s 37 Military Hospital and then transferred to the Accra Regional Hospital.

Patrick Safo

Popular Kumawood actor Patrick Safo also passed away this year.

Patrick Safo is reported to have died on Saturday, 4th June 2022 after drowning in a pool.

The sudden demise of the actor, who also happens to be a preacher, was shared on social media by his close friend.

He shared on Facebook; “Kumawood actor and pastor, Rev Patrick Safo is dead. May his soul rest with the Lord”.

Osei Tutu

Osei Tutu, a popular Kumawood actor also died this year

He reportedly died today, May 17 2022 after a short illness.

The news about his sudden demise was communicated by fellow Kumawood actors and industry players.

Affectionately called Tutu, the vivacious actor starred in several movies alongside heavyweights like Agya Koo, Kyeiwaa, Emelia Brobbey et al.