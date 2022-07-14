type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNigeria NewsPopular Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha sentenced to 16 years imprisonment
Nigeria News

Popular Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha sentenced to 16 years imprisonment

By Albert
Popular Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha sentenced to 16 years imprisonment
- Advertisement -

Baba Ijesha, a popular Nollywood actor, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being found guilty of indecent treatment of a minor.

The actor was convicted after nearly a year of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, and attempted sexual assault.

In a two-hour ruling on Thursday, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced Baba Ijesha for abusing a 14-year-old girl.

Popular Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha sentenced to 16 years imprisonment

Taiwo, on the other hand, discharged and acquitted him on counts one and six, which were sexual assault by penetration and attempted sexual assault by penetration, respectively.

At the conclusion of a months-long legal battle, the actor was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, July 14, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    75.5 ° F
    75.5 °
    75.5 °
    86 %
    2.8mph
    41 %
    Thu
    76 °
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    77 °
    Sun
    78 °
    Mon
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News