Popular Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha sentenced to 16 years imprisonment

Baba Ijesha, a popular Nollywood actor, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being found guilty of indecent treatment of a minor.

The actor was convicted after nearly a year of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, and attempted sexual assault.

In a two-hour ruling on Thursday, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced Baba Ijesha for abusing a 14-year-old girl.

Taiwo, on the other hand, discharged and acquitted him on counts one and six, which were sexual assault by penetration and attempted sexual assault by penetration, respectively.

At the conclusion of a months-long legal battle, the actor was sentenced to 16 years in prison.