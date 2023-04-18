- Advertisement -

Asantewaa’s manager, Cassious, has publicly opened up about his relationship with the TikTok star for the first time during an exclusive interview with Kwaku Manu.

As revealed by Cassious in the course of the interview, he tried to propose love to Asantewaa the first time he saw her but he was sternly warned and informed that she was married.

Cassious additionally revealed how Asantewaa’s husband once stormed a hotel they were inside working after someone lied to him he was having sex with his wife.

The manager claimed that this unscrupulous person called to lie to Asantewaa’s husband that he was in the hotel having sex with his wife.

So he hurriedly rushed to the hotel only to find out that they were working on a production with many people around and were not having sex as claimed by the unknown person.

As we all know, there have been several rumours on the internet that suggests that Asantewaa is secretly having an extramarital affair with her manager hence this might be what triggered her husband to storm the hotel to see for his own eyes if the rumours are true o not.

Meanwhile, Asantewaa also shared the same experience during her most recent interview with Kwaku Manu and ever since then her husband has stopped lending his ears to gossip and fake stories about her alleged romantic affair with her manager.

