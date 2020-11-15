type here...
PRESEC's NSMQ star Gakpetor Daniel Kekeli gets 8As in WASSCE
PRESEC’s NSMQ star Gakpetor Daniel Kekeli gets 8As in WASSCE

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Gakpetor Kekeli Daniel
Gakpetor Kekeli Daniel
Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor, the member of PRESEC’s 2020 winning National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ) team, has gotten social media super impressed with his WASSCE results.

Emerging as the star of the competition while playing an integral role in PRESEC taking home the NSMQ trophy this year, Daniel’s result slip popped up online and everyone is dazed at his brilliance.

The boy who stole the show at the competition has in a similar fashion proven his academic prowess and superiority by getting straight A’s in all subjects.

Daniel was part of the team that won PRESEC Legon their record sixth NSMQ trophy partnering up with Benjamin Quansah Nketiah to blow away every single opposition that came their way.

The ”brilla” as referred to according to SHS jargons has with his results made a firm statement that his brilliance sets him apart and that his display at the NSMQ was no hoax.

Making all A’s in subjects including English Language, Core Maths, Integrated Science, Social Studies, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Elective Maths, Daniel has made both himself and his school proud.

Daniel Gakpetor Kekeli
Daniel Gakpetor Kekeli

From the results circulating on social media so far, it seems the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagship Free Senior High School programme which received its fair share of criticism has yielded great results.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Meanwhile, another science student from Achimota School identified as Mercy Nana Ama Akomprah has obtained straight As in the 2020 WASSCE.

Just like Daniel, Akopmrah is being celebrated on social media for her amazing performance.

Source:GHPAGE

