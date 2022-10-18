- Advertisement -

President Akufo-Addo has relieved Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa of his duties as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The Office of the President announced the termination of Prof. Opoku-Amankwa’s appointment in a letter dated, Monday, October 17, 2022.

“The Ministry of Education has informed this Office that the exigencies that required your skills and expertise as Director-General of the Ghana Education Service do not exist any longer”, the letter stated.

Having been appointed in April 2017, specific reference was however made about Prof. Opoku-Amankwa’s secondment in January 2021 from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The contract was extended again in June 2021 but this extension according to the letter was in “contravention of the Human Resource Policy Frame and manual of the Public Services Commission as it purports to extend your secondment beyond the 3-year maximum limit.”

Prof. Opoku-Amankwa has been instructed to return to the KNUST.

“The President thanks you for your service to the nation and wishes you the very best in your future endeavours”, the letter from the Presidency signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, concluded.

Copied in the letter are the Vice President, Chief of Staff, The Minister of Education, Board Chairperson, Ghana Education Service, the Vice Chancellor at KNUST and the Registrar of the same institution.

Below is the full termination letter