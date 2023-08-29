Prestea: Gay teacher receives serious beatings for chopping the backside of another guy

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A trending video on social media which has received mixed reactions from Ghanaians captures the moment a teacher was caught having intercourse with his fellow man.

As seen in the trending video, the teacher was seriously beaten and injured for engaging in sexual intercourse with his fellow man.

Unfortunately for teacher, some men, who live in the vicinity mobed and started beating him while he was on his way home from his suppoed partner’s house.

As we all know, there’s a social and cultural stigma surrounding homosexuality in Ghana, with many people expressing negative attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Public figures, religious leaders, and politicians have often voiced strong opposition to homosexuality, and there have been many instances of violence and discrimination against individuals based on their sexual orientation.

A teacher in Prestea, Western Region, who is alleged to be a member of the LGBTQ Community, was beaten for engaging in a relationship with another man. pic.twitter.com/ALkRwiMsg3 — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) August 29, 2023

