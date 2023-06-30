More details about lady Sarkodie reportedly impregnated and abandoned in 2016 drops

- Advertisement -

Earlier yesterday, a young Ghanaian lady who’s simply identified on Instagram as @Mrs_Adelz made it into the headlines after accusing Sarkodie of impregnating and abandoning her friend in 2016.

As alleged by Adelz, Sarkodie asked one of his boys to get him the contact of a lady whose name starts with F and ends with A at Django bar now Rockstone’s Office.

She continued that after taking the contact, he established contact with her and fast forward had unprotected sex with the said lady resulting in a pregnancy.

When he was done sleeping with the lady, he blocked her from all his social media handles and all efforts to reach him proved futile but the said lady didn’t want to tarnish his image so she kept all this to herself without looking for bloggers to tell them her story.

Mrs Adelz added that since the lady couldn’t get in touch with Sarkodie to tell him about the pregnancy, she aborted the baby and moved on but she is still living with the pain of Sarkodie neglecting her just like what he did to Yvonne Nelson.

She claimed that she wasn’t chasing clout otherwise she would have gone live to show her face so the rapper can see her face.

Shockingly this was shared by his ex-girlfriend Yvonne Nelson who is being bashed by netizens for exposing their favourite rapper.

According to a set of social media users who have come across this fresh scathy attack on Sarkodie and seem to know more about this story which was once a secret, the lady is Fella but not Makafui.

Some netizens have alleged that the lady stays at Bubuashie and because she’s now married with kids, she doesn’t want this issue to ruin her marriage.

