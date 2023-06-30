type here...
Ghanaians react as Tarcey Sarkcess rains heavy curses on Yvonne Nelson

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
The shocking news which has topped trending tabs for almost a week now, started after Yvonne Nelson revealed in her book dubbed ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ that Sarkodie impregnated her 13 years ago and convinced her to undergo an abortion.

Well, a social media user identified as Mrs Adelz has also accused the ‘Country Side’ hitmaker of allegedly impregnating another lady in 2016.

Mrs Adelz revealed how Sarkodie had unprotected sex with a lady he met at a bar which resulted in a pregnancy and later blocked her from all his social media handles after she tried to reach him.

According to this Mrs Adelz, the said lady later decided to terminate the pregnancy after Sarkodie ghosted her.

Now, it seems Sarkodie’s wife now has something to say to Yvonne Nelson and all his accusers.

In a post on Instagram, Tracey Sarkcess shared a quotation from the bible, which seeks to punish fall witnesses or liars.

She wrote; “Proverbs 19:5 which reads, A false witness will not go unpunished, and whoever pours out lies will not go free”.

See her post below:

Below are how some social media users have reacted to the subtle curses from Tracy to Yvonne Nelson.

    Source:GHpage

