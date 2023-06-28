Yvonne Nelson ‘curses’ Sarkodie’s daughter after the rapper dissed her

- Advertisement -

Pained and infuriated Yvonne Nelson has dragged Sarkodie’s daughter as well as hers into her bloody beef with the BET awardee.

Just a few hours ago, the rap King Kong dropped a diss song for the actress-cum-producer.

As revealed by Sarkodie in his fast-trending diss song, he truly dated Yvonne Nelson in 2010 and the actress actually got pregnant for him.

However, he wasn’t the one who influenced her to abort the baby as she alleged in her memoir.

READ ALSO: “I tried you” – Yvonne Nelson replies to Sarkodie’s diss; Fires him with all her might

Sark explained that he urged Yvonne to keep the pregnancy even though he was not unprepared to father a child. But she rejected the idea because she was at the University at the time and prioritized her education.

He said he then proposed for her to meet his doctor for medical attention but she turned it down with a response that her friend had already recommended a very good doctor for her and never forced her to have an abortion.

Sarkodie ended the song by describing Yvonne Nelson as an ashawo who belongs to the streets.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians applaud Sarkodie for dissing and exposing Yvonne Nelson’s ashawo lifestyle

Reacting to the diss song in a fresh tweet, Yvonne Nelson has indirectly predicted that Sarkodie’s adorable daughter, Titi, will also suffer the same fate as hers.

Literally, Yvonne Nelson is trying to say that Titi will be impregnated and described as an asahwo by the man responsible for the pregnancy.

And this will bring public shame to Sark and his esteemed family.

She painstakingly tweeted;

In my book, i narrated how you got me pregnant, How you couldn’t wait for me to get rid of it. How you DROVE me to have an abortion. As usual, you want to use rap to rubbish a pain a young woman felt. We both have daughters, lets see what life throws at them

In my book, i narrated how you got me pregnant, How you couldn’t wait for me to get rid of it. How you DROVE me to have an abortion. As usual, you want to use rap to rubbish a pain a young woman felt. We both have daughters, lets see what life throws at them. #triedyou — ?????? ?????? (@yvonnenelsongh) June 28, 2023

READ ALSO: “I never believed you were pregnant because of your ashawo” – Sarkodie dirties Yvonne Nelson