Prophet Kofi Oduro boldly exposes the wives of popular pastors who have been sleeping with trotro drivers (Video)

- Advertisement -

Prophet Kofi Oduro has dropped a bombshell on the internet concerning how the wives of some popular pastors sleep with trotro drivers at the blind side of their cleric husbands.

According to the contentious man of God, he’s much aware of how most of his colleagues in the gospel ministry are very weak in bed hence cannot fully satisfy their wives during intercourse.

He went on to add that because the wives of these weak in bed pastors are not well serviced after having sex with their husbands.

They secretly go into romantic affairs with trotro drivers who are weed smokers because they are beasts in bed.

Prophet Kofi Oduro who was speaking to his congregation about this new scary trend further entreated his compeers to seek medical treatment because trotro drivers are ‘eating” their wives like Christmas Jollof.

Watch the video below to know more…