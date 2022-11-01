type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Stonebwoy consoles Davido

By Armani Brooklyn
Stonebwoy consoles Davido
Stonebwoy has joined the many celebrities worldwide to mourn with Davido following the death of his son Ifeanyi.

Ifeanyi reportedly drowned in a pool on Monday, October 31, when Davido and Chioma had travelled to Ibadan for a family function.

Ifeanyi was reportedly immediately sent to Evercare hospital, where he was tragically declared dead when he arrived.

READ ALSO: Old video of Davido teaching Ifeanyi how to swim before he died surfaces

Although the cause of the little child's presence in the pool area is unknown, Nigerians have questioned why his caregivers failed to detect his absence given that he had supposedly been in the pool for a considerable amount of time.

In an emotional post spotted on Stonebwoy's insta-stories, he revealed how couldn't sleep the whole of last night after hearing about the tragic incident.

He proceeded to drop a short prayer for Davido and his family and also emphasised his solidarity with them in these trying times.

READ ALSO: Davido and Chioma's son, Ifeanyi, dies

Davido’s Domestic Staff Arrested Over Death Of Ifeanyi

About 7 domestic staff who work at Davido’s home, where his son died, have been arrested by the police.

Ifeanyi reportedly drowned in a pool on Monday, October 31, when Davido and Chioma were travelling to Ibadan for a family function.

Ifeanyi was reportedly immediately sent to Evercare hospital, where he was tragically declared dead when he arrived.

Although the cause of the little child's presence in the pool area is unknown, Nigerians have questioned why his caregivers failed to detect his absence given that he had supposedly been in the pool for a considerable amount of time.

    Source:Ghpage

