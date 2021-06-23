- Advertisement -

UK-based Ghanaian Afropop star Reggie Zippy says it’s not rosy for musicians in the country as they make it seem because many of them engage in unthinkable activities to survive.

In the past few days, former X Factor Icon has been very critical about the ills in the music industry, citing the futility of GHAMRO and other Musician’s Union to the welfare of Ghanaian musicians.

Reggy Zippy, in a post sighted by GhPage.com, bemoaned that doing music in Ghana doesn’t pay off and it’s the second most dangerous job one can ever do aside from armed robbery.

He, therefore, advised his colleagues particularly up-and-coming Ghanaian musician aiming to become mainstream stars to quit their dreams and start nursing careers in other profitable professions and vocations.

His full post read: “If you’re an upcoming Ghanaian music artist reading this post right now, I WANT YOU TO QUIT DOING MUSIC IN GHANA and go and learn a trade, go get some new vocational skills like Carpentry, Masonry, Hairdressing, Tailoring, or further your education in law, accounting, Engineering., Marketing or in Science.

“Take my advice today and you will thank me in 10years time cuz apart from ARMED ROBBERY, doing music in Ghana is the 2nd most dangerous job you can ever do.

“The GOVERNMENT doesn’t give a SHIT about you, GHAMRO will never work for YOU, Musigha is just for decoration and 99% of event organisers cannot pay you the thousands of dollars you expect now cuz they’re all bleeding especially after COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“Please take my advice and go and find a proper job to do because most of your favourite celebrities are surviving by crazy means and unconventional strategies that you may not have the heart to endure.”

Check out a screenshot of the post below.

In other series of post, Reggy Zippy continued, saying “I have done music in Ghana and I am doing music in the UK, I have seen the difference, if you don’t believe me go and look for your favourite artist who made some of the biggest hits just 10years ago, I mean in 2011 and ask him or her if they regret choosing Ghana music or not?

“Please don’t deceive yourself and say the same God who did it for me will do it for you cuz even the producer who produced me and Castro and exposed us and other Ghanaian artists to the world has quit spending his money on Ghanaian artists.

“Agiecoat Music, Goodies Music, Megastar Music, BigBen Music, Despite Music and Soul Records have all given up on Ghana music cuz they made woeful losses no one prepared them for.

“Finally, my music Godfather was the late Ronnie Coches of BuKBak fame so if you think I don’t know what I am saying please feel free to try or continue and in the year 2031 God willing if we’re all alive we shall all meet here or you will remember this post on 21st JUNE 2021 and smile or REGRET for not taking my advice.”