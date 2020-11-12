Today 12th November would go down in the history of Ghana as a Black Thursday following the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings who passed on at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
Per information we gathered, he died after battling with a yet-to-be known illness.
When news first broke, several people went on social media to react.
See some reactions below:
@killbeatz: “Damn! RIP Highest of all ???Ghana will forever be indebted to you. Folded handsRed heart 21 Gun Salute !!!”
@KinaataGh: “RIP Former President Jerry John Rawlings”
@RASNANATAGOR: “Soldier goes Soldier come, salute to all gone souls… RIP JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS”
@Filaman19: “Its a black Thursday, with tears in our eyes we say RIP to a Legend A Hero, you will never be forgotten in the History of Ghana. RIP J.J Rawlings”