Today 12th November would go down in the history of Ghana as a Black Thursday following the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings who passed on at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Per information we gathered, he died after battling with a yet-to-be known illness.

When news first broke, several people went on social media to react.

See some reactions below:

@killbeatz: “Damn! RIP Highest of all ???Ghana will forever be indebted to you. Folded handsRed heart 21 Gun Salute !!!”

@KinaataGh: “RIP Former President Jerry John Rawlings”

@RASNANATAGOR: “Soldier goes Soldier come, salute to all gone souls… RIP JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS”

@Filaman19: “Its a black Thursday, with tears in our eyes we say RIP to a Legend A Hero, you will never be forgotten in the History of Ghana. RIP J.J Rawlings”