Rawlings’ lookalike seen with his son Kimathi at his final burial ceremony

A gentleman who could pass for a clone of the late former President Rawlings has been spotted in a video with the latter’s last born son at the burial ceremony.

Kimathi and the unknown man were seen headed for the foyer where the late Rawlings had been laid.

Since the video hit social media it has generated lots of conversation especially in the wake of a few people coming out to claim that the late veteran and politician is their father.

Some have also suggested that since he was seen with Kimathi, then the yet to be identified man unlike the others may have been accepted by the family.

It must be said, that the gentleman in the video bears a strong resemblance to the former President with his complexion, face, stature and mannerisms all similar to the late heroic leader.

Curated below are some of the reactions from social media;

Meanwhile, this new development comes not long after a 52-year-old woman, named Abigail Rawlings, broke her silence about the late Rawlings allegedly being her dad.