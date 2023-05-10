Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ramsey Nouah and Nadia Buari have released other conversation-stirring photos following the while wedding photos they shared on their social media.

The earlier photos shared saw Ghanaian Star Actress Nadia Buari and Nollywood’s finest Actor Ramsey Nouah at the alter exchanging vows in a white wedding dress.

It was established that the two screen giants apparently got married in an upcoming movie titled ‘Merry Men’.

READ ALSO: Cute Wedding Photos of Nadia Buari and Ramsey Nouah Trends

In other photos released, Ramsey Nouah and Nadia Buari have shared trending photos of them locked in a position that suggests they might have a thing.

The photo which is described as a ‘Honeymoon photo’ has since gone viral with mixed reactions.

CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS