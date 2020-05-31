A video has surfaced on social media where an angry Ghanaian man is raining curses on Kwaku Manu with schnapps and eggs.

From investigations done by Ghpage, the man is based in the UK and not the USA as some people have reported earlier.

He claims Kwaku Manu has not only slept with his wife called Afia Frimpomaa, but he has also snatched her from him.

He mentioned over 10 gods in Ghana and invoked curses on him. He asked the gods to kill Kwaku Manu and his wife as well:

When the video hit online, some people were thinking he was speaking about Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu but from what Ghpage has gathered, it’s not the actor the man was cursing.

It’s a different man with the same name Kwaku Manu who under the guise of being friends with his wife has been sleeping with her.

Watch the video below

This is not the first time a Ghanaian based in abroad has rain curses on another and videoed the whole thing for social media.

In fact, it becoming a norm among some Ghanaians who stay outside the country to result to public curses to settle their misunderstandings.

Well, Ghpage already has our lenses out to discover the said Kwaku Manu being cursed, the Afia Frimpomaa as well as the identity of the man raining those curses.