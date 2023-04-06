- Advertisement -

The PPRO of the Katsina State Police Command (Nigeria), CSP Isah Gambo, has opined that real men don’t choose their life partners on social media.

The spokesperson, who seems to be a traditional Nigerian man, made this submission via his official Twitter handle recently, in response to a young woman seeking a husband online.

He advised her to reconsider her decision and warned her against putting herself out there on social media because real men don’t choose their spouses online.

“You need to rethink posting your request for a husband on Twitter. Real men don’t choose their life partners on social media. Young girl, please think over it.” he said.

