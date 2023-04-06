type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleReal men don't marry ladies they meet on social media - Police...
Lifestyle

Real men don’t marry ladies they meet on social media – Police officer argues

By Armani Brooklyn
Real men don't marry ladies they meet on social media - Police officer argues
- Advertisement -

The PPRO of the Katsina State Police Command (Nigeria), CSP Isah Gambo, has opined that real men don’t choose their life partners on social media.

The spokesperson, who seems to be a traditional Nigerian man, made this submission via his official Twitter handle recently, in response to a young woman seeking a husband online.

READ ALSO: Bride-to-be visits her married boyfriend for one last intercourse before her wedding

He advised her to reconsider her decision and warned her against putting herself out there on social media because real men don’t choose their spouses online.

“You need to rethink posting your request for a husband on Twitter. Real men don’t choose their life partners on social media. Young girl, please think over it.” he said.

READ ALSO: South African lady shares her disappointment after travelling to Ghana to meet her online boyfriend who lives in a kiosk

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, April 6, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    3.5mph
    0 %
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    89 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News