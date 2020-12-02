type here...
GhPage Nigeria News Regina Daniels knows I will marry a 7th wife-Ned Nwoko
Nigeria News

Regina Daniels knows I will marry a 7th wife-Ned Nwoko

By RASHAD
Regina Daniels - Ned Nwoko
Regina Daniels - Ned Nwoko
- Advertisement -

Ned Nwoko, the Nigerian billionaire who is married to Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has finally opened up on marrying a 7th wife after the actress.

In a new interview where Ned Nwoko addressed the rumors of her supposed new marriage, the rich man revealed he won’t hesitate to marry again if he desires it.

SEE ALSO: Regina Daniel driving at top speed while drunk causes scare on social media

Regina Daniels
Regina Daniels

Ned Nwoko explained that he has a crazy love for children and as such wants to have as many children as he wants.

In a shocking revealtion, Ned Nwoko revealed his 6th wife, Regina Daniels and his other wives are aware that he will take more wives.

Explaining how he met his 6th wife, Ned Nwoko revealed he met his wife, Regina Daniels when she came for a tour of one of his mansions and he married her within 3 weeks.

“Before I met her, I didn’t know about her because I do not watch movies, I liked her and that was it.”

“We married within 3 weeks. I don’t believe in the idea of dating for too long. I still believe in arranged marriages”.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

SEE ALSO: Chika Ike warned by Regina Daniels mother to stay off Ned Nwoko

Ned Nwoko
Ned Nwoko

“Whether or not I marry another wife Regina knows it can happen and all my wives know. I come from a very polygamous family and I love children so I will have more children,” Ned Nwoko added.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
74 %
3.9mph
20 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

President Akufo-Addo caught on tape allegedly receiving $40,000 bribe

News Mr. Tabernacle -
H.E President Akufo-Addo in a video going viral is seen receiving $40,000 bribe from 2 visitors (we are told they are affiliated...
Read more

Bulldog sacked for the second time by Shatta Wale

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Reports reaching us indicate that artiste manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has been sacked for the second time by dancehall artiste...
Read more

Abeiku Santana grinds the huge booty of an underage SHS student; social media reacts

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Abeiku Santana is trending after a video of him grinding the big booty of an SHS student who was in uniform surfaced...
Read more

Special voting: Military officer records himself voting for Akufo-Addo(Video)

News Mr. Tabernacle -
A center has been mounted in each of the 275 constituencies of Ghana for the Special Voting exercise ongoing across the country.
Read more

I was accused of killing my husband – Queen Kamsi

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The official translator for the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) Rev. Obofour who has been identified as Queen Kamsi has shared...
Read more

Pastor Love finally speaks on death reports

Lifestyle Lizbeth Brown -
The ex-husband of Ghanaian gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, known as Pastor Love has finally responded to claims that he has been paralyzed...
Read more

Victoria Lebene accused of cheating on her husband with her gym instructor

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Actress Victoria Lebene who is now married to blogger Eugene Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa has been accused by a netizen of cheating on...
Read more

Election 2020: John Mahama to be declared the winner after the polls – Ustaz Shamuna

Politics Qwame Benedict -
Popular Islamic cleric and Numerologist Mallam Ustaz Shamuna has predicted victory for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming 7th...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News