- Advertisement -

Ned Nwoko, the Nigerian billionaire who is married to Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has finally opened up on marrying a 7th wife after the actress.

In a new interview where Ned Nwoko addressed the rumors of her supposed new marriage, the rich man revealed he won’t hesitate to marry again if he desires it.

SEE ALSO: Regina Daniel driving at top speed while drunk causes scare on social media

Regina Daniels

Ned Nwoko explained that he has a crazy love for children and as such wants to have as many children as he wants.

In a shocking revealtion, Ned Nwoko revealed his 6th wife, Regina Daniels and his other wives are aware that he will take more wives.

Explaining how he met his 6th wife, Ned Nwoko revealed he met his wife, Regina Daniels when she came for a tour of one of his mansions and he married her within 3 weeks.

“Before I met her, I didn’t know about her because I do not watch movies, I liked her and that was it.”

“We married within 3 weeks. I don’t believe in the idea of dating for too long. I still believe in arranged marriages”.

SEE ALSO: Chika Ike warned by Regina Daniels mother to stay off Ned Nwoko

Ned Nwoko

“Whether or not I marry another wife Regina knows it can happen and all my wives know. I come from a very polygamous family and I love children so I will have more children,” Ned Nwoko added.