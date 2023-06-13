Relationship expert drops 5 solid disadvantages of dating single mothers (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

It’s important to note that generalizations about entire groups of people can be inaccurate and unfair. While some single men may have reservations about dating single mothers, this is not necessarily true for all single men.

That being said, some bachelors may have concerns about dating single mothers due to a variety of reasons, including Fear of commitment and many others.

A popular Nigerian marriage and relationship expert who is simply known as Gerato on TikTok has listed 5 main reasons why it’s not advisable to date a single mother.

In the controversial video that has since received mixed reactions from social media users, Gerato expressed that dating or marrying a single mother is a thankless job.

According to Gerato, one of the main reasons he would advise a young man never to date single mothers is because they always prioritize their children ahead of anything else.

Pressing on, Gerato additionally revealed that single mothers hardly trust men due to their past bitter experiences.

He explained that dating single mothers comes with a lot of explanations because of trust issues.

Gerato further argued that the children of most single mothers hardly love their stepdads even when they provide for them like their own – Hence it’s not advisable for one to spend his resources on such children.

He ended his contentious submission by advising single men to date single women for their own peace of mind and mental well-being.

