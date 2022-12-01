type here...
Remember me in your prayers – Nana Ama Mcbrown begs Ghanaians

By Armani Brooklyn
Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has reportedly been ordered by the court to pay Chairman Wontumi a whopping Ghc 60,000 for playing a role in Afia Schwar’s defamation campaign against the NPP big wig.

As claimed by Nana Tornado in a short video, the TV show host and iconic actress was fined Ghc 60,000 for playing a role in Afia Schwar’s defamation campaign against Chairman Wontumi.

READ ALSO: Mcbrown, A Plus and Mr Logic reportedly fined Ghc 60,000 by the court for defaming Chairman Wontumi

Fadda Dickson, Kwame A Plus and Mr Logic were also not spared. They have all been instructed by the court to pay Chairman Wontimi 60,000 cedis each.

Nana Ama Mcbrown has taken to her IG page to plead with Ghanaians to remember her in their prayers after the reported court fine.

Sharing a picture of herself in an all-red apparel, she captioned it as; “Please Remember Me In Your Prayer Tonight ? #Psalms91

Being ordered to pay Ghc 60,000 in this ‘hot economy’ isn’t child’s play if only what Nana Trnmdao is saying is true.

Meanwhile, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Afia Schwar, A Plus, Mr Logic and Fadda Dickson are yet to officially confirm or rubbish Nana Tornado’s allegations.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger sentenced to 10 days in prison by the court

    Source:Ghpage

