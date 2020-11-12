Rest in distress; the evil you have done is enough- Negative reactions to Rawlings’ death

The news of Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings passing has left many in shock as his demise is bound to dominate the news in the coming days.

Celebrities and some very influential people have taken to social media to eulogize the founder of the National Democratic Congress(NDC).

The likes of Mzbel, Tracey Boakye, Fella Makafui, Ohemaa Woyeje, Killbeatz, Obrafour and many others have mourned the charismatic man and expressed their condolences to his family.

In contrast, others have also expressed their resentment towards Rawlings as they claim the ex-President got what he deserved for his viciousness and corruption.

Some of these comments have been curated below as these tweeps slandered and dragged Rawlings’ memory into the mud with some very insensitive comments.

These comments point to the pain and distress some Ghanaians endured during the military regime engineered by J.J Rawlings.

Rawlings was appointed the head of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) by the revolting Junior military officers to run the country until the ongoing election was completed in 1979.

He handed over power to Dr Hilla Limann in September 1979 but overthrew Limann again on 31 December 1981.

In spite of his shortcomings during the formative years of Ghana’s political system, Rawlings charisma and love for his people were unmatched and it goes without saying that Ghana has indeed lost a great man whose name will forever be remembered.