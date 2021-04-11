The likes of Kennedy Agyapong,the president or Kennedy Agyapong do hard work - Rev Obofour advice to the youth after Kasoa ritual murder

Popular Ghanaian pastor, Kwaku Antwi Agyei and is popularly known as Rev Obofour has weighed in on the murder of a 10-year-old boy by name Ishmael by two teenagers called Nicholas and Felix in Kasoa.

While speaking in a self-recorded video sent to GHPage.com, the flamboyant man of God advised the youth to take it easy with life– and should not rush in it, all in the name of acquiring material things.

According to him,he works hard for himself even though he is a pastor.

“If you don’t work hard or even if you inherited wealth and you don’t work, you can lose them all. You cannot just wake up one morning and say you want to be rich, it can never be possible”.He said.

He disclosed that people might have been seeing him living a lavish lifestyle with his wife and even that, if he used a dubious means to acquire his wealth, he would have been behind bars by now.

“Even the president today, how many years did he use to go to primaries, become a flagbearer, campaign and was eventually elected. How many days did he have to wait to be sworn in”. Rev Obofour stated all these to indicate that it takes time for things to work for you.

He stressed that, you cannot kill someone to be rich.

“You hear the likes of Bill Gates, Dangote, Hon Kennedy Agyapong, they all work. They work and no one can say he/she is a rich man overnight” He added.

Watch Rev Obofour’s video below;

He, however, stated that a lot of the things you see on social media might be fake. Therefore, advised the youth to cut off some bad influences or friendship.

He simply stated, “don’t put pressure on yourself”.