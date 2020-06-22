- Advertisement -

The beautiful daughters of the well-renowned pastor Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah of Glorious Word and Power Ministry have set social media ablaze after photos and videos of them surfaced in the public domain for the first time.

The preacher has maintained a high level of privacy around his family, wife and children from the public eye for a very long time.

Exclusively the beautiful daughters of Rev. Owusu Bempah stormed social media during one of the Facebook live sessions of the latter’s junior pastors to wish their father a Happy Father’s Day.

Rev. Owusu Bempah has 2 daughters. Emmanuella Bempah is the first fruit(child) of the man of God. She is a student and a CEO of Ells Allure Studio located at East-Legon Siashie Road.

The beautiful and elegant first child, took the opportunity to react to the recent attacks on her father over some issues.

Emmanuella noted that none of the outside pressures and harsh words from other people breaks them, they always stand by their father at all times.

Again, since yesterday was a day set aside to celebrate father’s, the daughters together with some junior pastors sent out a heartwarming Father’s Day message to the Papa who was then absent.

The photos and videos of Rev Owusu Bempah’s good-looking daughters on social media has received massive reactions. Check out some comments;

