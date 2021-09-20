- Advertisement -

The head pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah today Monday, September 20, 2021, appeared in court alongside four junior pastors.

In a report exclusive to Ghpage News, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey informed the Court of Prosecution’s intentions to change their charges.

Chief Inspector Terkpetey, therefore, prayed the court for a one-week adjournment to enable the Prosecution to amend the charges and the facts of the case.

This was after lawyers for the accused persons led Gary Nomako Marfo had earlier prayed the court to adjourn the case to October 25.

According to Gary, following the grant of bail to his clients by the High Court, all the accused persons have met their bail conditions.

The court presided over by Her Honour Afia Owusua Appiah said the business of the next sitting will determine how long the adjournment will take.

According to Judge, because the prosecution is saying they want to amend their charges and fact sheet, October 25 is too long.

The judge said, should the charges be amended, the plea of the accused persons will have to be retaken, so the case should be adjourned for a shorter date.

The parties after consulting their records together with the court adjourned the case to October 5, 2021.

Owusu Bempah was arrested last weekend alongside four other people (his junior pastors) over the brandishing of a weapon as well as assault on some police personnel.

After their arrest, the five were made to spend nights in police custody as their lawyers struggled to secure bail for them at the Accra Circuit court.

But the lawyers of Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah managed to secure bail from the High Court for him and the four others to the tune of GHS 200,000 with two sureties each.

They were charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace, the threat of death and assault of public officers.