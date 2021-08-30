Review and amend the constitution for us-Afia Schwar calls on Ghanaian Lawmakers

- Advertisement -

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popular as Afia Schwarzenegger has asked the Members of Parliament (lawmakers) in Ghana to review and amend the constitution.

She is of the view that the 1992 constitution has some clauses which are obsolete and ASAP must be changed because it goes to the detriment of the vulnerable in the country.

Afia Schwar continued that it has become necessary for lawmakers to revise the constitution because some of the punishments given to culprits are harsh and undeserving.

The controversial media figure, however, asked the Parliamentarians to stop going to funerals and needless gatherings and focus on doing what is right for the country Ghana.

“This is just a request from me to the Parliament of Ghana. Honourable it’s about time you stop going to funerals, outdooring. It’s Okay!. The duty of parliamentarians is to make laws for the country. Please review and amend our constitution”. Afia suggested.