Entertainment

I’m going to revive contempt case against Afia Schwarzenegger again – Maurice Ampaw

By Qwame Benedict
Afia Schwar curses Lawyer Maurice Ampaw
Afia Schwar curses Lawyer Maurice Ampaw
Legal representative for NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has promised to revive a contempt case against Afia Schwarzenegger again in the coming weeks.

Afia Schwarzenegger last year on live TV disclosed that she was in a sexual relationship with Chairman Wontumi and the matter ended up in court. This was a result of the NPP Chairman not pleased with the comments made about him.

After the court, Afia Schwarzenegger was fined an amount of GHc 60k for defaming the politician.

She was also asked to pay an amount of GHc5K to Chairman Wontumi and also made t sign a bond of good behaviour for the next 36 months and also to stay away from making pronouncements on social media.

In a new twist to the story, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has revealed that Afia Schwarzenegger has broken her bond of good behaviour hence he will be opening up the contempt case in court again.

According to him, he has gathered enough evidence to prove that Afia despite signing the bond is back on social media and attacking people.

He said: “I have gathered evidence to that effect, I am taking Afia to court for continuous contempt. The court made her sign a bond of good behaviour for three years, I am going to execute the bail bond against her.”

