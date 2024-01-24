REWIND: “Dede Ayew was never my friend and can’t be” – Asamoah reveals (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

In today’s episode of ‘Rewind’, we throw back to a video of Asamoah Gyan making bold claims on Wontumi Radio concerning his relationship with Dede Ayew.

There’s been a loads of questions asked concerning the scuffle between two of Ghana’s biggest players who proudly represented the country on several occasions but what was their relationship of-field?

According to a video sighted by ghpage.com, ‘Baby Jet’ Asamoah Gyan cleared the air on Wontumi Radio when he stated emphatically that, Andrè Dede Ayew has never been his friend.

Gyan explained saying, the relationship between he and Ayew ends on the field and camps. He continued to say Ayew is not that kinda friend he would pick up a phone to call for outing sake.

This video has surfaced again and caused speculations on social media as Ghanaians are venting their anger on the national team after their abysmal performance in the ongoing 2023 AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.

Check out the video below