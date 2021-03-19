type here...
Richard Agu holds traditional marriage despite the threat from his ex-girlfriend

By Qwame Benedict
Richard Agu holds traditional marriage despite threat from ex girlfriend
Benedicta and Richard Agu
Military personal Richard Agu who has been accused by his ex-girlfriend of using and dumping her has held his traditional marriage despite the threat from his ex.

Earlier, his ex known Comfort Bliss Gh on social media wrote a lengthy post to Abena Manokekame narrating what the soldier had done to her.

At the end of her post, she threatened to cause commotion at the marriage ceremony which is scheduled to come off tomorrow.

At the story went viral, Richard who is at the centre of all this has also spoken and stated that all the claims from Comfort as false.

In an audio conversation, he dared her to do her worse stating that he is very ready for her.

Well, today being a day before the white wedding the soldier and his new girlfriend who is also known as Benedicta have had their engagement.

Photos from the ceremony are already flooding on social media with some saying the new couple are doing that to spite Comfort.

Benedicta

