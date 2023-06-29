Roman father exposed for using lady as a séx doll and forcing her to abort several pregnancies for him (Video)

- Advertisement -

A middle-aged Ghanaian woman has dragged a popular Roman Father (Name Withheld) to Asempa FM for using her as his sex doll and forcing her to abort several pregnancies for him.

According to the lady, the Roman Father promised to change her life and as promised, he stayed true to his words.

READ ALSO: Lady accuses a popular Roman Father in Kumasi of impregnating her – Video

In the course of the live radio discussion, the lady disclosed that the Kumasi-based Roman Father made her move into the mission house with him and cautioned her never to tell anyone.

During her secret stay in the mission house with the Roman Father, he randomly took her to strippers’ clubs to have fun and enjoy the nightlife.

After months of secretly staying with him inside the mission house, the Roman Rather revealed his interest in her – And they started having sex.

She got pregnant for the Roman Father on several occasions and he forced her to abort all of them because he wasn’t ready to deal with the public shame because it goes against the doctrines of their priesthood to have any sexual affair,

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Roman sister and Roman father get married after falling in love

READ ALSO: The lady behind the viral ‘Father Bernard’ finally speaks; shows her face in the latest video