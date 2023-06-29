type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsRoman father exposed for using lady as a séx doll and forcing...
News

Roman father exposed for using lady as a séx doll and forcing her to abort several pregnancies for him (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Roman father exposed for using lady as a séx doll and forcing her to abort several pregnancies for him (Video)
- Advertisement -

According to the lady, the Roman Father promised to change her life and as promised, he stayed true to his words.

READ ALSO: Lady accuses a popular Roman Father in Kumasi of impregnating her – Video

In the course of the live radio discussion, the lady disclosed that the Kumasi-based Roman Father made her move into the mission house with him and cautioned her never to tell anyone.

During her secret stay in the mission house with the Roman Father, he randomly took her to strippers’ clubs to have fun and enjoy the nightlife.

After months of secretly staying with him inside the mission house, the Roman Rather revealed his interest in her – And they started having sex.

She got pregnant for the Roman Father on several occasions and he forced her to abort all of them because he wasn’t ready to deal with the public shame because it goes against the doctrines of their priesthood to have any sexual affair,

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Roman sister and Roman father get married after falling in love

READ ALSO: The lady behind the viral ‘Father Bernard’ finally speaks; shows her face in the latest video

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Thursday, June 29, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    79.3 ° F
    79.3 °
    79.3 °
    77 %
    2.1mph
    97 %
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    78 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways