No money no love, Daughter of Indomie seller – Rose of Date rush insists

Rose of TV3’s date Date rush fame has confirmed indeed her mother sells Indomie on the street as it was speculated earlier.

The lady who is tagged as postal girl speaking in an interview with Ghpage TV did not hide the fact that her mother sells Indomie.

According to Rose, she does not take popular commercial vehicle which is known as Trotro.

She claimed in the interview that she only takes Uber to make her daily rounds.

There were dramatic scenes on the reunion edition of the Date rush show last 2 weeks ago as Manbossey, who had apparently had a date with Rose came face to face with Rose again.

Manbossey complained bitterly to host of the show Giovani that the only thing Rose cared about was money.

”It was so bad that whenever I texted her how she was, she’d say she was broke and needed money. She even told me the last time she took a commercial vehicle was 2018. She claims that she is an uber lady and takes uber to anywhere she had to go. I was upset because I felt she was being unrealistic with her demands” He accused Rose.

Well, most of the things which Manbossey said on the show might probably be true as Rose herself in this interview stressed that for her, If there is no money, there is no love.

CLICK TO WATCH INTERVIEW BELOW: