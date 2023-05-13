- Advertisement -

A rotational nurse in his early twenties identified as Paul Dodzi has allegedly committed suicide over his unpaid allowances owed him by the government.

Paul who was working as a service personnel with the Church of God Hospital in Esieninpong in the Ejisu Municipality was found hanging in an uncompleted building at Asankragua in the Asanti Akim Municipality.

It’s reported that his work colleagues noticed he has been absent from work only to be informed later on Thursday that he has been found dead.

Information gathered from a source has it that Paul has in recent times been complaining about his service allowance which has been paid for some months now.

According to a close colleague of the deceased, life has become unbearable for the deceased who was even struggling to cater for himself and sometimes had to depend on people to survive.

The colleague questioned whether the government was waiting for them to kill themselves while taking care of patients or better still ignoring the patients to die when they report to the hospitals for health care.

It’s said that rotational nurses haven’t received their salaries for the past 11 months and they are yet to hear anything about it from the government.

Watch the video after he was taken off the rope:

