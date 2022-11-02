- Advertisement -

After leaving Stonebwoy‘s Burniton Music Group, Ghanaian musician Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko, better known by her stage name OV, has described her struggles with her mental health.

OV made headlines a few years ago for appearing disheveled and unhappy. Many accused her of being addicted to narcotics. The singer has now revealed the cause of her disheveled appearance, though.

She discussed how being fired from Stonebwoy’s record company left her feeling unhappy and psychologically unstable with Giovani on the 3FM Drive.

She said: “It was after the exit. It was something that hit me very hard. It got me thinking, ‘Am I not enough? It started giving me doubts about deserving to be on a label. It put me through some state that I will not wish for my enemy. It put me through a lot. I was depressed. It got to a point I stayed away from everybody.”

OV revealed that while out with another performer, she had a psychotic break. She described how she almost tore her clothing off and needed an Uber to get home quickly.

The winner of a music reality program said she was hospitalized after her depression turned into a psychotic breakdown that left her disabled.

“I was at a friend’s event. When I got there, I felt like something was not right. So I went out. I started feeling a burning sensation and wanted to take off my clothes.

“I was confined for two weeks. It got to a point where they gave me an overdose of the medicine, unknowingly, and I was paralyzed and drooling all over”.

OV cleared the air that she was never doing drugs as some people claim but rather he look was because she was battling with depression which had taken the better part of her.

According to her, she and other inmates at the mental hospital were saved thanks to music.